Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment Sunday

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Sanchez (groin) may embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was able to run the bases prior to the Thursday's game, which was a key step in his recovery from a groin strain. Look for him to appear in a smattering of minor-league games over the All-Star break. If all goes as planned, there's a real chance he will return to the Yankees for the start of the second half against the Mets on July 20.