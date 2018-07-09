Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend

Sanchez (groin) may be able to begin a rehab assignment by the end of this weekend's series in Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He is scheduled to take on-field batting practice in Baltimore on Tuesday, and will continue to ramp things up before potentially getting sent out on a rehab assignment in about a week. Sanchez may not need a very long rehab assignment if he avoids setbacks, as he has only been sidelined for two weeks. This means he could return shortly after the All-Star break.