Sanchez (finger) won't start Sunday but could return for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez suffered a contusion to his right index and middle fingers after he was hit by a foul tip in the fourth inning of Saturday's loss to the Rays, and he was unable to finish the game. Although the X-rays on Sanchez's hand came back negative, Kyle Higashioka will serve as the starting catcher for Sunday's series finale against Tampa Bay. However, manager Aaron Boone was optimistic that Sanchez could return for Tuesday's series opener against Atlanta since he'll have two days to rest prior to the matchup.