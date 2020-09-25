Manager Aaron Boone said deciding who will start at catcher between Sanchez and Kyle Higashioka during the playoffs will be a "day-to-day situation," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

This is a telling announcement from Boone, as it shows that the Yankees could be running out of patience with Sanchez's struggles at the plate. The backstop has just eight hits in his last 52 at-bats and is hitting just .143/.241/.374 on the season. Higashioka has found success while seeing increased playing time of late, going 7-for-21 with four homers since Sept. 11. Both guys will likely see at-bats in the first round of the playoff's next week, but should the Yankees make a deep run, look for the hot hand to get the majority of the time behind the dish.