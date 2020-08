Manager Aaron Boone was "a little bit" concerned Sanchez could be forced to miss a game or two if his elbow stiffened up after being hit by a pitch Wednesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Sanchez went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Game 2 and never exited the contest, but a stiff elbow could obviously impact his ability to work behind the plate. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and his availability is likely to be determined by how the elbow responds Thursday.