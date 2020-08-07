Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Sanchez's availability was questionable heading into the game after he was plunked on the elbow by a pitch Wednesday, but the 27-year-old started behind the plate and cranked his first long ball of the season with a two-run shot to right field in the seventh inning. It may be premature to announce that Sanchez is out of his slump, however, as the backstop struck out two more times Thursday to bring his total to 18 in 29 at-bats on the season.