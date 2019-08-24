Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Cranks 29th homer

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 10-2 win over the Dodgers.

Sanchez knocked a solo shot off Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu in the third inning, and then added another run on Didi Gregorius' fifth inning grand slam. The catcher is up to 29 homers with 67 RBI and 51 runs scored across 89 games this season. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 12-for-33 with four homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored over that span.