Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Cranks first homer
Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Yankees' 7-5 defeat to the Orioles on Monday.
Sanchez is just 3-for-13 to start the season after a slow spring training, but he cranked his first long ball of the year with a seventh-inning solo shot off John Means. The young backstop will look to parlay that into some momentum going forward as he looks to rebound from last year's injury-riddled campaign that saw him struggle to the tune of a .186/.291/.406 slash line over 323 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...