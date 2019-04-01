Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Cranks first homer

Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Yankees' 7-5 defeat to the Orioles on Monday.

Sanchez is just 3-for-13 to start the season after a slow spring training, but he cranked his first long ball of the year with a seventh-inning solo shot off John Means. The young backstop will look to parlay that into some momentum going forward as he looks to rebound from last year's injury-riddled campaign that saw him struggle to the tune of a .186/.291/.406 slash line over 323 at-bats.