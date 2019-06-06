Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Crushes 19th homer

Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 loss at Toronto.

Sanchez put the Yankees on the board in the fourth inning with his 426-foot blast to left field and also delivered an RBI single in the following frame. The 26-year-old is slashing .270/.345/.660 through 42 games and his 19 home runs already eclipsed his season total from 2018.