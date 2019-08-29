Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Crushes 30th homer
Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in a victory over Seattle on Wednesday.
Sanchez got the Yankees on the board with a 434-foot blast to left field in the first inning. The All-Star leads all catchers with 30 long balls this season and is tied with J.T. Realmuto for the lead among backstops with 69 RBI. He is slashing .234/.308/.518 in 399 plate appearances.
