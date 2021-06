Sanchez is not in the lineup Friday against the A's, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old took a beating behind the plate Thursday versus the Blue Jays and the Yankees took a late flight back to New York, resulting in him receiving the day off Friday, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Sanchez should rejoin the lineup Saturday, while Kyle Higashioka makes a spot start at catcher.