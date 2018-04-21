Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Day off Saturday
Sanchez is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Sanchez will get a standard day off following eight straight starts, including an 0-for-4 night at the plate with three strikeouts against Toronto on Friday. In his place, Andrew Romine will catch and bat eighth.
