Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Day off Sunday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
The Yankees will give Sanchez the day off to ensure that he'll be ready to go for Tuesday's wild-card game against the Twins. Sanchez was dialed in for the month of September as he hit .303/.354/.528 over 22 games. Austin Romine will serve as the Yankees' backstop Sunday with Sanchez out.
