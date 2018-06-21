Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Day off Thursday
Sanchez is not in the lineup against Seattle on Thursday.
Sanchez will receive a breather after going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI during Wednesday's victory. In his place, Austin Romine will catch Luis Severino and bat eighth.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes yard Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Slated to sit Wednesday as well•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Resting for first game of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...