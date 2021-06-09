site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
Sanchez has a 1.054 OPS in his past 11 appearances and will receive a breather after starting the last four games. Kyle Higashioka will bat eighth and catch for Gerrit Cole on Wednesday.
