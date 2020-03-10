Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Dealing with illness
Sanchez (back) missed his scheduled batting practice Tuesday due to a fever, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
It initially appeared as though Sanchez's back was still bothering him when his hitting session was canceled, but he's evidently dealing with an unrelated issue. He was previously expected to return to game action Friday, but the loss of another day or two due to illness will probably push that back by a few days.
