Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Delivers key two-run blast

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run Friday against the Astros.

Sanchez smacked a ball well over the Astros' bullpen in the bottom of the third inning, giving his team an early 2-0 lead. The 26-year-old backstop is now tied for American League lead in home runs with 23 over 56 games this season, as he continues to put on a display of power at the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories