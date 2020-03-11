Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Diagnosed with flu
Sanchez (back) tested positive for the flu Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez was scheduled to take part in catching drills and batting practice this week before returning to game action Friday, but the illness will set him back a few days. The backstop's status for Opening Day is unlikely to be affected by the setback.
