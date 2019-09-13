Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Diagnosed with groin strain

Sanchez was diagnosed with a groin strain on Friday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Sanchez battled another groin strain in late July and early August, missing slightly more than two weeks. His current injury is considered quite similar, putting his expected return date right around the final few days of the regular season. Austin Romine appears to be in line to handle the bulk of the catching duties down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories