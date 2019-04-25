Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Dons golden sombrero in return

Sanchez (calf) struck out in all four of his at-bats in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Back in the lineup following an abbreviated stay on the injured list, Sanchez couldn't get his timing right at the plate, swinging and missing five times on the night. While Sanchez might have benefited from an extra rehab game before being activated, the Yankees were likely just happy to have one of their regular players back from their ever-growing injured list. Sanchez's return will result in Austin Romine moving back to the No. 2 catching role.