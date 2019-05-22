Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Drives in four in win
Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run, two runs and four RBI in the Yankees' 11-4 win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Sanchez is locked in at the dish at the moment, this was his second straight game with a homer and four RBI and he has two multi-hit performances in his last three games. The 26-year-old backstop looks like he's put last season's well documented struggles fully behind him, as he's sporting an excellent .263/.336/.653 slash line to go along with 14 homers and 30 RBI through 118 at-bats.
