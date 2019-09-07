Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Drives in two

Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, two walks and two runs scored in a 5-1 victory over Boston on Saturday.

Serving as the clean-up hitter, Sanchez got the Yankees on the board with a fourth-inning pop fly double to right field that drove in two. The 26-year-old has delivered 34 homers and 76 RBI and is slashing .237/.320/.542 in 380 at-bats this season.