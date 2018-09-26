Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ends power drought

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in the Yankees' 9-2 win over the Rays on Tuesday.

Sanchez drove in three on his 17th big fly of the season, punctuating the Yankees' seven-run outburst in the third inning. It was just the second extra-base hit in 12 games for Sanchez, who has hurt fantasy owners further with a .150 average over that stretch. Despite his struggles since returning from the disabled list earlier this month, Sanchez's stable playing time and power upside are enough to make him a usable option in fantasy lineups the rest of the way, especially given the lack of appealing alternatives at catcher.