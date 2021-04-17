Sanchez exited Saturday's game against the Rays with an apparent right hand injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was hit on the right hand by a foul tip in the top of the fourth inning and appeared to be in considerable pain, but he remained in the game to hit in the bottom of the inning. However, Kyle Higashioka took his place behind the dish to begin the fifth inning. Sanchez will likely undergo further tests to determine the extent of his injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.