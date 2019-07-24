Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Exits with apparent injury

Sanchez was removed from Tuesday's game at Minnesota with an apparent lower leg injury, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Sanchez appeared to sustain the injury while running to first base on a groundout to close the eighth inning. The 26-year-old slowly walked off the field with manager Aaron Boone and the athletic trainer after the out was secured, but the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Sanchez went 0-for-5 prior to leaving the game.