Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Exits with calf cramps Tuesday

Sanchez exited Tuesday's game against the Rangers with calf cramps, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez drew a walk in the top of the sixth inning and was replaced by Austin Romine behind the plate in the bottom half of the inning. The 25-year-old could be given the day off Wednesday with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday, although manager Aaron Boone said the team believes it to be a minor issue.