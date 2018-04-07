Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Exits with calf injury
Sanchez exited in the 14th inning of Friday's game against the Orioles with a calf injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez reached for his right calf with Adam Jones at the plate in the 14th inning and was replaced by Austin Romine. The severity of the injury is unclear -- although it looked as though it could have been a cramp or a similar injury -- which wouldn't be surprising given the 24-year-old had already caught 256 pitches in the contest. The Yankees' catcher should be considered day-to-day and will have his status updated as he is further evaluated, but at this point he seems unlikely to take the field Saturday.
