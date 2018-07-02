Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Expected back after break
Sanchez (groin) remains on pace to receive clearance to return from the disabled list in about two or three weeks, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday the team would likely wait until after the All-Star break before activating the backstop, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. "It's going well," Boone said of Sanchez's rehab. "I was in the weight room with him while he was on the bike doing his conditioning and stuff, and I knew he threw [Saturday]. When he's running -- I don't know what the plan is yet for him as far as that. Hopefully [we will get him back] around that All-Star break, give or take. That's the timetable it's looking like for him."
If Sanchez meets the short end of the projected recovery timetable he received after being diagnosed with the Grade 1 right groin strain, he would theoretically be ready to go the weekend heading into the break, but Boone intimated that it's more likely the Yankees would err on the side of caution and let the catcher pick up some extra runs. With 14 home runs and 28 extra-base hits through 265 plate appearances, Sanchez has been one of the top power-hitting catchers this season, but his .190 average and .291 on-base percentage are well below his respective .260 and .337 career marks.
