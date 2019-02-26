Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Expected to debut Friday
Sanchez (shoulder) will make his spring debut Friday against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez's spring has started slowly as he recovers from November shoulder surgery, but he'll still have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day. The Yankees are being cautious after injuries put a big dent in Sanchez's 2018 campaign, limiting him to a .186/.291/.406 line in 89 games.
