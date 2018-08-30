Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Expected to return Saturday
Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that he expects Sanchez (groin) to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone added that Sanchez will catch all nine innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, and then report to New York on Saturday, barring any sort of setback. Upon his activation, Sanchez will likely work his way back into the swing of things, so don't be surprised to see Austin Romine receive a couple starts a week behind the plate.
