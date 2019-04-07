Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Explodes for three homers

Sanchez went 3-for-6 with three homers and six RBI in the Yankees' 15-3 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

It was a monster day for the 26-year-old backstop, who posted his first career three-homer game to bring his long ball total up to six on the season through 32 at-bats. Sanchez's struggles last season were well documented as he hit just .186 over 323 at-bats, but he's got his power stroke working to start 2019 as he looks to bounce back and regain his form of 2017 when he hit .278 and launched 33 homers.