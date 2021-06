Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in an 8-4 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Sanchez delivered a two-run blast in the ninth inning, doubling the Yankees' previous two-run lead. The long ball was the seventh of the season for the backstop, who is heating up at the plate following a cold start to the campaign. Over his past 11 games, Sanchez is batting .353 (12-for-34) with two homers, three doubles and six RBI.