Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gearing up for rehab assignment
Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Sanchez (groin) would probably begin a minor-league rehab assignment early in the upcoming week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
With Sanchez catching a bullpen session over the weekend with no discomfort and gradually ramping up his baseball activities without incident, he looks ready to embark on the final stage of the recovery process from the left groin strain. Boone expressed optimism that Sanchez would be ready to come off the 10-day injured list ahead of next weekend's series with the Blue Jays, suggesting the backstop may only need a game or two on the farm before getting the green light to rejoin the big club. Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka have been sharing the catching duties while Sanchez has been on the shelf since July 23.
