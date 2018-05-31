Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets breather Thursday
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Sanchez has started six straight games, so he'll head to the bench for a breather while Austin Romine sets up behind the dish in his stead. Sanchez is hitting just .211 this season, though his 12 homers and 35 RBI are elite numbers among backstops.
