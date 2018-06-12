Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets day off Tuesday

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Sanchez is in the midst of a brutal slump -- he's hitting just .075/.197/.094 with 18 strikeouts across his last 15 games -- so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Austin Romine picks up a start behind the dish. With Sonny Gray, who usually lines up with Romine, pitching Wednesday, Sanchez could remain on the bench for a second straight game as the Yankees allow him to reset mentally.