site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-gary-sanchez-gets-rest-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets rest Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Sanchez will get a breather after starting the first two games of the weekend series. Kyle Higashioka will catch Gerrit Cole and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read