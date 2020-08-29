site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Getting breather Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez is not in the starting lineup against the Mets on Saturday.
Sanchez is hitting just .130 with 37 strikeouts across 77 at-bats and will receive a routine day off Saturday. Erik Kratz will get the nod behind the dish in his place.
