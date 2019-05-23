Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Getting breather

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Manager Aaron Boone will extend Sanchez a rest after the 25-year-old started each of the past six days, serving as a designated hitter twice and catching four times. Austin Romine will step in behind the plate in the series finale while Kendrys Morales handles DH duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories