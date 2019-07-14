Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Getting day off

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Sanchez caught the first two games of the series and took part in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, so he'll be extended a breather as the Yankees and Blue Jays wrap up their three-game set with a matinee contest. Austin Romine will handle catching duties for the Yankees.

