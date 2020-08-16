Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Sanchez has collected exactly one hit in each of his last three games, but each hit has left the yard to push his season home-run total to four. Saturday's two-run blast came at a particularly opportune time, flipping a one-run deficit to a one-run lead in the fourth inning. Sanchez continues to strike out at a prolific rate -- with Saturday's whiff, he has now struck out at least once in all but one game this season -- but most fantasy managers will accept the lack of contact as long as the backstop continues to leave the yard often when he does hit the ball.