Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes deep for first time Wednesday
Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Rays.
The homer, which was his first of the season, snapped an 0-for-17 skid dating back to the season opener. Hopefully this will get Sanchez going, as the backstop is just 2-for-23 (.087) to start the year after hitting .278/.345/.531 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI in 2017.
