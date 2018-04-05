Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes deep for first time Wednesday

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Rays.

The homer, which was his first of the season, snapped an 0-for-17 skid dating back to the season opener. Hopefully this will get Sanchez going, as the backstop is just 2-for-23 (.087) to start the year after hitting .278/.345/.531 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI in 2017.