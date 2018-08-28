Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes deep in rehab game
Sanchez (groin) caught seven innings and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
It was the second rehab appearance for Sanchez, who had previously served as the designated hitter for the Yankee's rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate two days earlier. According to DJ Eberle of the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, Sanchez is slated for DH duty at Triple-A again Tuesday before catching nine innings for the affiliate Wednesday and Thursday. Sanchez will then report back to the Yankees for a re-evaluation, and if his right groin isn't providing any discomfort at that time, he could be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list when rosters expand Saturday or a few days afterward.
