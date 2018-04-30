Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes deep in win

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Angels.

He also struck out twice, but the homer proved to be the difference in the 2-1 win. Sanchez is still struggling to hit for average (.208), but he's not lacking in the power department. The 25-year-old leads all catchers with his seven home runs and 24 RBI.

