Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes deep in win
Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Angels.
He also struck out twice, but the homer proved to be the difference in the 2-1 win. Sanchez is still struggling to hit for average (.208), but he's not lacking in the power department. The 25-year-old leads all catchers with his seven home runs and 24 RBI.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...