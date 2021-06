Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Sanchez took Anthony Swarzak yard in the sixth inning to record his 13th homer of the season. It was his second long ball in as many games, and he has now recorded seven home runs in his last 13 contests. That's improved his line to .240/.344/.503 with 27 runs scored and 29 RBI across 212 plate appearances on the campaign.