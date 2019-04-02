Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes yard again

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

That's now two homers in two days for the 26-year-old, as good a sign as any that the shoulder issue he's been dealing with since 2017 is no longer a problem. With Giancarlo Stanton (bicep) and Miguel Andujar (shoulder) both now sidelined with their own injuries, Sanchez's power will become even more important for the Yankees' offense.