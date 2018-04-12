Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes yard twice Wednesday
Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Red Sox.
The catcher came into the game hitting .056 (2-for-36) with just one homer and three RBI, so Wednesday's offensive explosion was a welcome sight for anyone with fantasy shares in Sanchez. Don't be surprised if the 25-year-old goes on a tear now that the pressure of his early-season slump seems to be off his shoulders.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...