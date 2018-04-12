Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes yard twice Wednesday

Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Red Sox.

The catcher came into the game hitting .056 (2-for-36) with just one homer and three RBI, so Wednesday's offensive explosion was a welcome sight for anyone with fantasy shares in Sanchez. Don't be surprised if the 25-year-old goes on a tear now that the pressure of his early-season slump seems to be off his shoulders.