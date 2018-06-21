Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Goes yard Wednesday

Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

Sanchez singled and reached base via a hit by pitch earlier in the contest, then came through with a game-tying blast in the eighth inning. His 14 home runs are tied for most among all catchers and his 41 RBI rank second for backstops, but he's struggled to produce outside the long ball with just a .197 average and .297 OBP.

