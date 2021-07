Sanchez (back) is starting behind the plate and batting cleanup Sunday at Boston, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sanchez was removed from Friday's game while dealing with back spasms and didn't play Saturday, but he'll rejoin the lineup for the series finale. The 28--year-old is 4-for-17 with two solo home runs, four walks and two additional run in six games since the All-Star break.