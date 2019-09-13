Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Headed for further testing

Sanchez (groin) will travel to New York for further testing after leaving Game 2 of Thursday's game against Detroit with left groin tightness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez figures to be unavailable for Friday's game in Toronto, and he may require a trip to the injured list after suffering another groin injury. Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka will handle the catching duties if Sanchez is forced to miss significant time.