Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Headed to disabled list

Sanchez will head to the disabled list with a groin strain Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Sanchez will undergo an MRI on Monday but will head to the disabled list regardless of the results. He'll miss at minimum 10 days but could miss more depending on the results of the MRI. Austin Romine will be the Yankees' starter behind the dish with Sanchez out, with Kyle Higashioka called up to serve as his backup.

